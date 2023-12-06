Intersection name change coming to I-25 exit in Colorado Springs
A CHANGE IS COMING TO THE FONTANERO STREET EXIT ON I-25 IN COLORADO SPRINGS.
A CHANGE IS COMING TO THE FONTANERO STREET EXIT ON I-25 IN COLORADO SPRINGS.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
A source sent me a photo of a peculiar notebook received by someone who attended Google's K&I Black Summit in August but only recently looked through the merchandise from the event. On the front of the Google-branded notebook given to its Black attendees is the summit's name alongside the event's theme: “Seize the moment.” On the inside of the notebook, however, it reads verbatim, “I was just cotton the moment, but I came back to take your notes.”
Even Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio is a fan of the brand's restaurant-quality pots and pans.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
The publicly traded company said in a regulatory filing Monday that it's laying off the majority of its U.S. workforce and selling assets here as it exits the country for Asia. About 150 U.S. workers, or 75% of staff in the country, will be laid off.
Year over year, sales volume in the state dropped 14.2% in September.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
Leaders of major US banks will try to assure Washington on Wednesday that the sector has stabilized since the regional banking crisis.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa América, which begins June 20 in Atlanta.
Tyrod Taylor will serve as the backup after coming off injured reserve and missing the last four games.
Since early October, Islamic State and Iran-backed militias have launched drone attacks against American forces in Iraq and Syria.Palmer Luckey, whose startup has developed a new weapon to counter these threats, says he can help.
The latest JOLTS report showed the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers hitting its lowest level in more than two years.
It's win or go home for many fantasy managers this week. Jennifer Eakins is here to help you make some drops to chase points on the waiver wire.
Vercel today announced two new features for developers that aim to help them ship higher-quality code at scale. The first is Conformance, which runs static analysis checks over a company's codebase to find issues. The second is "Code Owners," which makes it easier to figure out who is responsible for a given part of the codebase and also ensures that any changes are reviewed by the right people.
The universal chat app Beeper just got a lot more universal. The company just unveiled the Beeper Mini app, which makes the bold claim to bring true iMessage support to Android devices.
Oil-related equities face a headwind next year, according to analysts at Citi: excess spare capacity.
Instantly up the style factor of your cold-weather wardrobe for just $40.
Meanwhile, two other teams in the top five — the Cardinals and Commanders — have byes in Week 14.