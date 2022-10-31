INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Just Missed Revenue By 14%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:ISHA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.0% to €2.95 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Revenues were €9.3m, 14% below analyst expectations, although losses didn't appear to worsen significantly, with a per-share statutory loss of €0.06 being in line with what the analysts forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, INTERSHOP Communications' twin analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be €37.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 91% to €0.20 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €37.5m and losses of €0.12 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on INTERSHOP Communications even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a massive increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target fell 7.4% to €5.00per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that INTERSHOP Communications' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.1% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 1.7% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than INTERSHOP Communications.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at INTERSHOP Communications. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of INTERSHOP Communications' future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on INTERSHOP Communications. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for INTERSHOP Communications that you need to be mindful of.

