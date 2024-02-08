I-20 westbound closed to traffic in Arlington for police investigation of ‘major incident’

Amy McDaniel
Westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed near Park Springs Boulevard in Arlington on Thursday afternoon because of a police investigation.

Images from traffic cameras showed several police cars on I-20 about 2:30 p.m., and police were diverting traffic.

The Arlington Police Department said in a social media post about 2:50 p.m. that it is investigating “a major incident” at I-20 and Green Oaks Boulevard.

Police said drivers should expect delays through the area.

Police have not yet released further information about the incident.

