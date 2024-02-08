I-20 westbound closed to traffic in Arlington for police investigation of ‘major incident’

Westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed near Park Springs Boulevard in Arlington on Thursday afternoon because of a police investigation.

Images from traffic cameras showed several police cars on I-20 about 2:30 p.m., and police were diverting traffic.

The Arlington Police Department said in a social media post about 2:50 p.m. that it is investigating “a major incident” at I-20 and Green Oaks Boulevard.

Police said drivers should expect delays through the area.

Police have not yet released further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.

Today's top stories:

→ H-E-B reveals sneak peek of Super Bowl commercial

→ American flight attendant filmed 9-year-old in toilet: suit

→ 4 Fort Worth firefighters hurt in crash identified

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.