Nashville police officer, driver taken to hospital after Interstate 440 crash

A Nashville police officer suffered injuries Wednesday morning after authorities said a pick-up truck slammed into his patrol car along Interstate 440 west.

The pick-up driver was also hurt, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported.

The two-vehicle wreck took place between Murphy Road and the I-40 split at 10:10 a.m. near mile marker .02 and shut down the westbound off ramp for several hours, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported.

According to MNPD, Officer Samuel Sundra was recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after his police car was hit on I-440.

Sundra was parked on the shoulder calming traffic as an NES crew did electrical work when a pickup truck driven by James Smith, 41, hit the police car.

Police spokeswoman Kris Mumford Smith was also transported to the hospital.

Charges against Smith are pending, police reported.

Part of Interstate 440 west is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash involving injuries between Murphy Road and the I-40 split.

The roadway was reopened to traffic just before 1 p.m.

Mumford said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: I-440 closed due to multi-vehicle crash involving Metro police