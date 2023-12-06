Interstate 5 closed in both directions in Bellingham for serious injury crash

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Interstate 5 was at a standstill through Bellingham on Wednesday afternoon after a serious injury crash that blocked both directions of the freeway near Sunset Drive.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 12:51 p.m., according to the Pulse Point emergency services app.

Northbound traffic was backed up to Lakeway Drive and southbound traffic was backed up past Meridian Street at 1:15 p.m., according to the according to the Washington State Department of Transportation app.

“Both northbound and southbound I-5 at Sunset is fully blocked for a one-car/motorcycle serious injury collision. Northbound traffic is diverted to Iowa Street and southbound traffic is diverted to Sunset. Please be patient while troopers on scene investigate this collision. No ETA for the roadway to reopen,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding tweeted at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It was unknown how the crash happened or how many people were involved or injured.

Harding told The Bellingham Herald that four vehicles were involved and that one person was sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

One northbound lane of I-5 opened about 1:30 p.m. but southbound lanes were closed and drivers were being diverted at Sunset Drive, WSDOT tweeted.