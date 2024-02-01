Interstate 5 delays expected for work on power lines between Eugene, Goshen

The Oregon Department of Transportation says travelers on Interstate 5 between mile markers 189 and 191 should expect rolling slowdowns and ramp closures in both directions starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Utility workers will be restoring downed power lines between Goshen and Eugene.

These slowdowns could last a few hours. For worker safety, prepare to slow down or move over. Updates to traffic conditions are available at tripcheck.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: I-5 traffic delays planned between Eugene, Goshen in Oregon