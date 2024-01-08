Interstate 70 west, South Fourth Street reopens Monday, after semi slammed into bridge

The Ohio Department of Transportation said a portion of the westbound lane of Interstate 70 would reopen before Monday morning's rush hour.

A part of the interstate closed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday after a semi hauling heavy equipment slammed into the 4th Street bridge. The crash also impacted the Interstate 71 South ramp that connects to I-70 and a lane of the 4th Street which will ODOT expects to reopen before rush hour.

ODOT said in a press release that construction workers used salvaged metal from the recently demolished Front Street bridge to help support the bridge damaged in Saturday's crashed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: I-70, South Fourth Street reopen days after semi slammed into bridge