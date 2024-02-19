Interstate 71 north closed after multi-vehicle crash between 270 and Polaris, reports say

Highway camera footage shows traffic congestion as a multi-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 71 between Interstate 270 and Polaris Parkway early Monday.

Several outlets are reporting that all northbound lanes of Interstate 71 closed between Interstate 270 and Polaris Parkway early Monday due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office has not released any additional details about the crash, including whether there are any serious injuries that resulted from the multiple collisions.

The highway reopened less than an hour after the crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation's OhGo website.

More: ODOT plans to fix backups and rear-end crashes along Interstate 270/71 north interchange

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Interstate 71 north closed after multi-vehicle crash, reports say