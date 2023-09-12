Interstate 77 reopens north of uptown Charlotte after rush hour traffic jams

Interstate 77 was shut down in both directions because of police activity on the Lasalle Street overpass near Exit 12 Tuesday afternoon.

After police reopened the road before 4 p.m., about six miles of congestion remained on I-77 North, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A crash near Exit 13 closed the ramp from Interstate 85’s southbound lanes onto I-77’s southbound lanes added to traffic for about an hour. It reopened just before 5 p.m.

The closure created gridlock on most of Interstate 277 surrounding Charlotte’s center city, and traffic was backed up for five miles — two miles south and three miles north — surrounding the overpass on I-77. By 3:45 p.m., the situation was “resolved” and roadways were expected to reopen, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers for about an hour asked people to avoid the area and find new routes north of uptown, close to the Double Oaks neighborhood. The road changes to Atando Avenue to the east of the interstate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.