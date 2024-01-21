Interstate 80 traffic being held due to ‘multiple crashes and spin-outs’: CHP

(FOX40.COM) — A Saturday night crash on Interstate 80 has caused traffic officials to hold all traffic on the roadway, according to Caltrans.

The crash happened moments after Caltrans announced that chain controls were in effect between Kingvale and the Donner Lake Interchange

“HOLDING traffic on EB I-80 traffic at Kingvale due to a crash. Chain controls on I-80 and US 50,” Caltrans said on social media.

Live Traffic

•FOX40 Live Traffic Map

•Weather News

CHP Truckee also added that “multiple collisions and spin-outs” have led to traffic being held on I-80.

As the first of two storms move through Northern California, the National Weather Service is also advising people to avoid traveling through the abhorrent conditions.

“Heavy snow is falling over the Sierra with significant travel delays on Interstate 80. Avoid travel tonight if possible,” the weather agency said on social media.

In an image shared by NWS, observers can see an image of the eastbound Interstate 80 near Castle Peak, which is blanketed by snow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.