Interstate 84 reopened in eastern Oregon, following closures, restrictions

The Oregon Department of Transportation said westbound Interstate 84 near the Oregon-Idaho state line is closed due to a crash involving a cattle truck.

Update posted at 4:45 p.m. Sunday

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon have reopened after being closed due to a cattle truck crash about nine miles west of La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck.

Original story

There are several road closures and restrictions on westbound Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon due to a crash late Sunday morning involving a cattle truck west of La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck.

The westbound lanes of I-84 are closed west of Baker City. All traffic must leave the interstate off Exit 304 or Exit 302 in Baker City. There are no recommended alternate routes for I-84 traffic, ODOT said in a posted closure.

A detour has been established around Baker City for local residents and deliveries, depending on road conditions and resources, according to ODOT. Local traffic is being allowed on sections of U.S. 30 or Oregon Route 237 or Oregon Route 203 after passing a checkpoint along U.S. 30 west of Baker City.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed west of Baker City on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, with, no recommended alternate routes for I-84 traffic.

Westbound I-84 traffic between Ontario and Baker City is closed to all trucks due to "limited safe truck parking" on that stretch of the interstate, ODOT said.

"Commercial truck drivers and and all thru-traffic are encouraged to find safe parking" prior to the closure point and wait for the freeway to open, to prevent being stranded in an area without services such as lodging, restaurants and fuel, the agency said.

Only passenger vehicles and local traffic are being allowed between Ontario exit 374 and Baker City.

Westbound Interstate 84 traffic between Ontario and Baker City was closed to all trucks Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, due to "limited safe truck parking" on that stretch of the interstate.

Winter weather advisory, blizzard warning east of the Cascades

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and a blizzard warning from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday east of the Cascades Mountains.

Up to 8 inches of snow with winds gusting as high as 35 mph are anticipated through Monday afternoon, said forecaster Rob . forecasters said.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," according the blizzard warning. "Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below one-quarter of a mile. Strong winds could cause tree damage."

