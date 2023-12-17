The Interstate 5 bridge spans the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington.

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program was awarded $600 million in federal grant funding.

Oregon and Washington estimate the project will need at least $6 billion in funding to replace the bridge that connects the two states on Interstate 5 over the Columbia River.

Both states have already allocated $200 million each toward replacing the bridge and making it more safe in the case of a major earthquake. A portion of the bridge is more than a century old.

Oregon's legislature committed $1 billion in bonds over the next eight years toward the project during the 2023 legislative session. It is a match of the $1 billion Washington's legislature committed in 2022.

The grant money will come from the federal Department of Transportation's Mega program, created through the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

“This is a big moment for the Pacific Northwest and demonstrates the national significance of this effort,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement Friday. “Replacing the Interstate Bridge is a critical infrastructure investment for our local communities, two states, and the entire West Coast. This project will help advance our goal of reducing emissions through a modern, multimodal bridge and will provide an infusion of federal funds to our region that will support local jobs and broader workforce opportunities.”

Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler said he was "thrilled" to see strong federal support and said the funding was building on the momentum of the state legislature commitments.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Interstate Bridge Replacement project gets $600M in federal funding