Interstate collision in Montgomery claims a life

A man died Thursday after a two-car collision on Interstate 65 North near West South Boulevard, police say.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the crash about 3:35 p.m., Montgomery Police Department Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. They made contact with the man, who had fatal injuries and later died at a hospital, Coleman said.

The second driver was not injured, MPD said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. They did not immediately identify those involved in the crash or release any other information.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Two-car interstate collision leaves one dead Thursday