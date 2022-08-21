Lanes reopened after interstate shooting overnight, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) had parts of the interstate shut down overnight due to a shooting investigation.

Officers responded to the area of I-240 and Norris Road just after midnight Sunday for a shooting.

Officers located four victims in a car, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and two were taken to Regional One Hospital. They are listed in non-critical condition, officials said.

The fourth victim had only minor injuries.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the suspects firing shots were occupying a black sedan and no one has been arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation

According to police, lanes of westbound traffic on I-240 west at Perkins were closed from just after 1 a.m. till just after 5:30 a.m. for this investigation.

