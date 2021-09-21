Interstate stop in Hanson County uncovers 74 pounds of marijuana, small amount of cocaine

Sep. 21—ALEXANDRIA — A traffic stop on Interstate 90 led to a discovery of over 70 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine, police say.

On Sept. 17, the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on I-90, approximately five miles east of Alexandria, for driving 84 in an 80 mph zone.

Troopers identified the driver, Jeffrey Flores, 33, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., by his drivers license and deployed police service dog Demi around the outside of the vehicle.

An arrest affidavit says when Demi indicated to the presence of an odor, they conducted a probable cause search.

Authorities say they discovered 74 pounds of marijuana, four THC edibles and 1.7 grams of cocaine in the vehicle.

Flores was taken into custody and charged with possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, both Class 3 felonies. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each Class 3 felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both.

In 2015, the United States Supreme Court ruled that officers need to have suspicion of another crime independent to the reason for the stop to use a service dog.

The affidavit does not explain what led authorities to deploy a police service dog.