Interstate vehicle pursuit halted with spike strips

DALLAS CITY, Ill./KEOKUK, Ia. — A traffic stop on W. Fifth Street in Dallas City Saturday led to an interstate vehicle pursuit that came to an end after the driver drove over two sets of spike strips and lost a tire.

On Saturday Dec. 18 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a Dallas City Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on West Fifth Street in Dallas City, according to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy.

A dark blue 2006 BMW with Iowa registration and a white male driver fled the traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle onto Highway 9/96 and then onto Highway 9/94 toward LaHarpe, Ill. The officer pulled alongside the vehicle and the driver then deliberately struck the Dallas City squad car and knocked it off the road. The officer was able to regain control and continue the pursuit.

The pursuit went through LaHarpe, Terre Haute, and Lomax, back to Dallas City, to Niota, then through Nauvoo, Ill. and down River Road (Highway 96).

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and LaHarpe Police Department assisted with the pursuit from LaHarpe on. Lomax Police Department assisted from Lomax, Ill. on.

The Hamilton Police Department assisted by deploying spike strips on River Road. The suspect vehicle ran over the strips and lost a tire in the 1700 block of River Road, but the suspect continued driving.

The vehicle continued south through Hamilton and then across the Hamilton/Keokuk bridge, where the Keokuk Police Department had also deployed spike strips. The suspect vehicle went over that set of spike strips and eventually came to a stop at Fifth and Main Streets in Keokuk.

Sheriff’s Deputies along with Dallas City and Hamilton Police took the suspect into custody. The suspect was identified as a 49-year-old white male resident of Burlington, Iowa. The suspect was arrested by Iowa authorities on several outstanding warrants which were for methamphetamine and escape related charges.

He was transported to the Lee County, Ia. Jail where he remains as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Lee County Jail staff Tuesday. Charges regarding the pursuit in Illinois are pending.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Submitted by Joshua Smith, Deputy Sheriff of Hancock County. Voice Editor Michelle Langhout edited for style and to include jail status update.

