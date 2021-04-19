Interstate water wars are heating up along with the climate

Robert Glennon, Regents Professor and Morris K. Udall Professor of Law & Public Policy, University of Arizona
·6 min read
<span class="caption">Aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/ColoradoRiverManagement/d12a55f700714682baf7468c24e4aea4/photo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AP Photo/John Antczak">AP Photo/John Antczak</a></span>
Aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border. AP Photo/John Antczak

Interstate water disputes are as American as apple pie. States often think a neighboring state is using more than its fair share from a river, lake or aquifer that crosses borders.

Currently the U.S. Supreme Court has on its docket a case between Texas, New Mexico and Colorado and another one between Mississippi and Tennessee. The court has already ruled this term on cases pitting Texas against New Mexico and Florida against Georgia.

Climate stresses are raising the stakes. Rising temperatures require farmers to use more water to grow the same amount of crops. Prolonged and severe droughts decrease available supplies. Wildfires are burning hotter and lasting longer. Fires bake the soil, reducing forests’ ability to hold water, increasing evaporation from barren land and compromising water supplies.

As a longtime observer of interstate water negotiations, I see a basic problem: In some cases, more water rights exist on paper than as wet water – even before factoring in shortages caused by climate change and other stresses. In my view, states should put at least as much effort into reducing water use as they do into litigation, because there are no guaranteed winners in water lawsuits.

Dry times in the West

The situation is most urgent in California and the Southwest, which currently face “extreme or exceptional” drought conditions. California’s reservoirs are half-empty at the end of the rainy season. The Sierra snowpack sits at 60% of normal. In March 2021, federal and state agencies that oversee California’s Central Valley Project and State Water Project – regional water systems that each cover hundreds of miles – issued “remarkably bleak warnings” about cutbacks to farmers’ water allocations.

The Colorado River Basin is mired in a drought that began in 2000. Experts disagree as to how long it could last. What’s certain is that the “Law of the River” – the body of rules, regulations and laws governing the Colorado River – has allocated more water to the states than the river reliably provides.

The 1922 Colorado River Compact allocated 7.5 million acre-feet (one acre-foot is roughly 325,000 gallons) to California, Nevada and Arizona, and another 7.5 million acre-feet to Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. A treaty with Mexico secured that country 1.5 million acre-feet, for a total of 16.5 million acre-feet. However, estimates based on tree ring analysis have determined that the actual yearly flow of the river over the last 1,200 years is roughly 14.6 million acre-feet.

The inevitable train wreck has not yet happened, for two reasons. First, Lakes Mead and Powell – the two largest reservoirs on the Colorado – can hold a combined 56 million acre-feet, roughly four times the river’s annual flow.

But diversions and increased evaporation due to drought are reducing water levels in the reservoirs. As of Dec. 16, 2020, both lakes were less than half full.

Second, the Upper Basin states – Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico – have never used their full allotment. Now, however, they want to use more water. Wyoming has several new dams on the drawing board. So does Colorado, which is also planning a new diversion from the headwaters of the Colorado River to Denver and other cities on the Rocky Mountains’ east slope.

Much of the U.S. Southwest and California are in extreme or exceptional drought.
Much of the U.S. Southwest and California are in extreme or exceptional drought.

Utah stakes a claim

The most controversial proposal comes from one of the nation’s fastest-growing areas: St. George, Utah, home to approximately 90,000 residents and lots of golf courses. St. George has very high water consumption rates and very low water prices. The city is proposing to augment its water supply with a 140-mile pipeline from Lake Powell, which would carry 86,000 acre-feet per year.

Truth be told, that’s not a lot of water, and it would not exceed Utah’s unused allocation from the Colorado River. But the six other Colorado River Basin states have protested as though St. George were asking for their firstborn child.

In a joint letter dated Sept. 8, 2020, the other states implored the Interior Department to refrain from issuing a final environmental review of the pipeline until all seven states could “reach consensus regarding legal and operational concerns.” The letter explicitly threatened a high “probability of multi-year litigation.”

Utah blinked. Having earlier insisted on an expedited pipeline review, the state asked federal officials on Sept. 24, 2020 to delay a decision. But Utah has not given up: In March 2021, Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill creating a Colorado River Authority of Utah, armed with a US$9 million legal defense fund, to protect Utah’s share of Colorado River water. One observer predicted “huge, huge litigation.”

How huge could it be? In 1930, Arizona sued California in an epic battle that did not end until 2006. Arizona prevailed by finally securing a fixed allocation from the water apportioned to California, Nevada and Arizona.

Litigation or conservation

Before Utah takes the precipitous step of appealing to the Supreme Court under the court’s original jurisdiction over disputes between states, it might explore other solutions. Water conservation and reuse make obvious sense in St. George, where per-person water consumption is among the nation’s highest.

St. George could emulate its neighbor, Las Vegas, which has paid residents up to $3 per square foot to rip out lawns and replace them with native desert landscaping. In April 2021 Las Vegas went further, asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw ornamental grass.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates that the Las Vegas metropolitan area has eight square miles of “nonfunctional turf” – grass that no one ever walks on except the person who cuts it. Removing it would reduce the region’s water consumption by 15%.

Water rights litigation is fraught with uncertainty. Just ask Florida, which thought it had a strong case that Georgia’s water diversions from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin were harming its oyster fishery downstream.

That case extended over 20 years before the U.S. Supreme Court ended the final chapter in April 2021. The court used a procedural rule that places the burden on plaintiffs to provide “clear and convincing evidence.” Florida failed to convince the court, and walked away with nothing.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Robert Glennon, University of Arizona.

Read more:

Robert Glennon received funding from the National Science Foundation in the 1990s and 2000s.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona mining fight pits economy, EVs against conservation, culture

    Early last year, Darrin Lewis paid $800,000 for a hardware store in a tiny Arizona town where mining giant Rio Tinto Plc hopes to build one of the world's largest underground copper mines. Rio buys materials from Lewis's Superior Hardware & Lumber for its Resolution mine site, accounting for a third of the store's sales and helping to keep it afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. But U.S. President Joe Biden put the mining project on hold last month in response to the concerns of Native Americans who say it will destroy sacred land and of environmentalists who worry it will gobble up water in a drought-stricken state.

  • Winners of $20M contest make concrete to trap carbon dioxide

    Organizers of a $20 million contest to develop products from greenhouse gas that flows from power plants announced two winners Monday ahead of launching a similar but much bigger competition backed by Elon Musk. Both winners made concrete that trapped carbon dioxide, keeping it out of the atmosphere, where it can contribute to climate change. Production of cement, concrete's key ingredient, accounts for 7% of global emissions of the greenhouse gas, said Marcius Extavour, XPRIZE vice president of climate and energy.

  • Feds may issue first water-shortage declaration in U.S. West

    The man-made lakes that store water supplying millions of people in the U.S. West and Mexico are projected to shrink to historic lows in the coming months, dropping to levels that could trigger the federal government's first-ever official shortage declaration and prompt cuts in Arizona and Nevada.

  • Clock's running out on climate change. California says it's time for giant carbon vacuums

    Solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars are not enough to beat climate change. California is also looking at giant carbon-sucking vacuums.

  • For South Korea's youngest 'sea women', warming seas mean smaller catches

    Clad in a black wet suit and pink face mask, Jin So-hee's figure cleanly parts the green-blue water until she abruptly dives below the surface, her purple fins disappearing into the deep. When she resurfaces a minute and a half later, her gloved hands grip six or seven sea cucumbers, their spiked backs glistening in the sun. Climate change and environmental pollution have made finding enough sea life to harvest more difficult for Jin, Woo, and other South Korean haenyeo, or "sea women".

  • Russian military build-up near Ukraine numbers more than 150,000 troops, EU's Borrell says

    Russia has concentrated more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday after EU foreign ministers were briefed by Ukraine's foreign minister. He said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being, despite saying that the military build-up on Ukraine's borders was the largest ever.

  • After 22-day search, rescuers find bodies of miners trapped by flooding

    Rescue teams in northeastern Colombia have recovered the bodies of two out of 11 miners who were trapped by heavy flooding in late March.

  • Letters to the Editor: No, the Bible doesn't endorse meeting indoors during a pandemic

    Why the Supreme Court erred on both biblical and constitutional grounds when it struck down California's rule on indoor religious meetings.

  • Steven Seagal offers up his bulletproof compound in the Arizona desert

    In Scottsdale, Ariz., actor Steven Seagal is seeking $3.4 million for his desert retreat lined with bulletproof glass.

  • Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in S. African park

    Breeding elephants trampled a suspected rhino poacher to death at the weekend in South Africa's famed Kruger National Park, an official said Monday.

  • High court takes up case on virus relief funding for tribes

    The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that will determine who is eligible to receive more than $530 million in federal virus relief funding set aside for tribes more than a year ago. More than a dozen Native American tribes sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations, which provide services to Alaska Natives but do not have a government-to-government relationship with the United States. The question raised in the case set for oral arguments Monday is whether the corporations are tribes for purposes of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which defines “tribes” under a 1975 law meant to strengthen their abilities to govern themselves.

  • This eco-friendly, high-speed charger will be your constant outdoor companion—and it’s 25 percent off

    Your purchase of the pocket-sized Nimble Eco-Friendly CHAMP 10k PD Portable Charger helps keep 400 million tons of plastic out of landfills each year.

  • Trip.Com Has Recovered 100% From the Pandemic: CEO

    Apr.18 -- Jane Sun, chief executive officer at Trip.com Group Ltd., discusses what she’s going to do with the capital raised today in the company’s second listing in Hong Kong, what trends she’s seeing in Chinese domestic travel and how she looks to improve her product platform. She speaks exclusively on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Britain to look closer at creating digital currency

    Britain stepped up efforts on Monday to look at the case for a digital pound in response to the challenge posed by cryptocurencies such as bitcoin, and outlined plans to make its financial market more attractive after Brexit. "We're launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential central bank digital currency (CBDC)," Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak told a financial industry conference. "Alongside this we will set up a new financial market infrastructure 'sandbox' for firms innovating with technologies like distributed ledger technologies," he added.

  • Letters to the Editor: We've made everything about growing up competitive. It's time to stop

    Youth sports, school, volunteering, college — everything about growing up now is a competition, and it's making kids miserable.

  • Wintry weather to strike again in the Northeast

    After a potent nor'easter threw the Northeast back into winter for a few days, residents are wondering when it'll feel like spring again. AccuWeather forecasters believe warmer weather is imminent, but will not last long. Another wintry blast is set to drag temperatures down in the Northeast yet again. Temperatures in several cities across the region were below normal to start the weekend. Conditions were dreary as a cloudy sky and localized showers became the norm. The coastal low responsible for the cloudy conditions and light rain across our region the last two days (not to mention snow for some portions of New England!), is very slowly progressing east. By comparison, it was right over Cape Cod Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/ttEnuzKO1G— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 18, 2021 New York City was almost 10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal on Friday as the wintry storm blew through, recording a high of 53 degrees. Boston was also quite below average Friday, with a high of 45 F, which is 4 degrees above the normal nightly low temperature. Temperatures gradually rose over the weekend across the Northeast. Warmth is forecast to continue building across the region through early week. This warmth, in some locations may take over quickly, with cities like New York City jumping to over 10 degrees above average with a high of 75 on Tuesday. Several other cities, including Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are anticipated to hit the 70s on Tuesday as well. While many in the Northeast may be looking forward to May-like temperatures returning to the area, the warmup is expected to be brief, as AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a winter storm likely to bring a much different feel later in the week. A potent cold front pushing through the Great Lakes late on Tuesday will introduce chilly conditions, just ahead of a wintry storm moving in from the central United States. This first wave of cold air will set the stage for snow to overspread some parts of the Northeast Tuesday night and Wednesday. Heavy, wet snow from this storm can stretch from Wichita, Kansas, all the way to Ottawa in Canada, causing roads to become slippery and travel treacherous from Tuesday through early Thursday. Locations along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, as well as some of the higher elevations from central New York to western Maine, could have several inches of snow by Thursday morning. "The fast-moving nature of the storm is likely to limit snowfall totals from exceeding a foot across the northeastern U.S.," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis. The major cities along the Interstate-95 corridor in the Northeast are forecast to be too warm for snow, and instead are expected to receive rain Wednesday through Wednesday night. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Even as the storm clears, temperatures are forecast to keep falling. "Conditions from midweek on will have warm weather fans across the Great Lakes and Northeast longing for the unseasonable warmth that was prevalent during the first full week of April," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. "Instead of temperatures topping out 10-20 degrees above average like what occurred in early April, temperatures from Wednesday to Friday will struggle to even reach levels 10-20 below average," Gilbert added. Cities such as New York City, Philadelphia and even D.C. are forecast to dive into the 30s on Wednesday night, while Buffalo, New York, is expected to reach below freezing with a low of 30 that night, which is almost 30 degrees below normal! "Any residents that were tempted by warmer conditions at the start of the month and began planting crops or gardens will need to take steps to protect their work on Wednesday night," Gilbert suggested. "Cold air will continue to build over much of the northeastern quarter of the United States on Thursday. Thursday is likely to be the coldest day of the week for places like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City," Gilbert said. New York City will likely fall about 10 degrees below average again on Thursday with a forecast high of 53 F. Cities in New England, like Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts, may not even reach above the upper 40s. Looking ahead, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok hints that another storm can arrive next weekend, though the timing and severity is "dependent on another surge of cold air coming into the Plains and Midwest." It is not uncommon for wintry storms to take aim at the Northeast, and especially New England, in April. The Boston area NWS office looked back on a particularly rough nor'easter that occurred 14 years ago, nicknamed the "Patriot's Day Storm", which produced damaging winds and river flooding to the area. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond

    Alex Bowman led the final 10 laps of the race following a late caution and strong restart to put him out front for the flag.

  • GameStop CEO Disposes of $12 Million of Stock in Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. Chief Executive Officer George Sherman, who is expected to leave the struggling video-game retailer, disposed of almost $12 million in shares, with the proceeds earmarked by the company to pay compensation-related taxes.The 76,097 shares were withheld by GameStop upon vesting to cover taxes related to the 2019 inducement award, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The shares were valued at $156.44 each, or about $11.9 million.Representatives of GameStop didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the company’s incoming chairman, is spearheading a turnaround effort at GameStop, which is seeking a new CEO to replace Sherman, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Sherman earlier this week forfeited about $98 million in compensation after failing to meet performance targets.Shares of GameStop have become a favorite of Reddit-reading day traders this year, sending the stock soaring, despite shrinking sales and losses in the latest fiscal year.(Corrects details of transaction starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toyota bZ4X is the future of both Toyota and Subaru electric cars

    Here it is, one of the most important Toyotas in recent history, yes, even up there with the new Supra. This, the Toyota bZ4X, is the company's first electric car it will offer on a large scale across the globe. It's also the first to use the new e-TNGA electric car platform, which will underpin additional Toyotas as well as Subarus.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Destroying Shareholder Value

    Profitable businesses can use their operating cash flow to fund day-to-day activities and projects. A common way young or struggling businesses will raise capital on Wall Street is by selling stock (occasionally with accompanying warrants) or issuing debt that can be converted into common stock at some point in the future. A company that's continually issuing common stock threatens to dilute the value of its existing shareholders.