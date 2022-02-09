Interstates make Warren County 'easy prey' for drug dealers, commander says

Feb. 9—While the number of new cases handled by the Warren County Drug Task Force dropped last year compared to 2020, Maj. Steve Arrasmith, commander of the unit, said: "We're not running out of things to do."

He said Warren County, sandwiched between Interstate 75 and Interstate 71, is a target for drug dealers traveling from larger cities to the south and north.

The interstates make Warren County communities "easy prey" to the dealers because of the accessibility, Arrasmith said Tuesday night during his yearly presentation to Monroe City Council.

During 2021, the combined investigative activity of the detective staff and criminal patrol units resulted in 669 new cases and drug tips, down from 692 the previous year, according to the annual report. These investigations resulted in 300 felony arrests, and 101 misdemeanor arrests. Overall enforcement efforts led to 122 search warrants, 64 firearms seized, 1,501 traffic stops and 110 K-9 deployments for potential drugs, he said.

Drug trends remained consistent during 2021 with methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl remaining the "greatest drug threat," he said. Investigations continue to identify Mexico as a primary source of supply for the methamphetamine and fentanyl seized in the area, according to the annual report.

Drugs arriving from the southwest border and various west coast states continue to flow through the Cincinnati and Dayton areas, and remain "readily available" for use by addicts, the report said.

Arrasmith said the county saw 74 overdose deaths in 2021, six more than reported the previous year.

The drug task unit consists of 21 law enforcement and support personnel provided by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Prosecutor's Office, Monroe, Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Wilmington and Hamilton Twp. police departments, FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard Counter Drug Unit.

Arrasmith called the unit "a really good team."