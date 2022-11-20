Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Intertek Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = UK£457m ÷ (UK£3.5b - UK£859m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Intertek Group has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Intertek Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Intertek Group.

What Can We Tell From Intertek Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Intertek Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. However it looks like Intertek Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Intertek Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 16% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Intertek Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Intertek Group that you might be interested in.

