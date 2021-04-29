Intervention 'could buy 20 years' for declining Great Barrier Reef

  • Australia's Great Barrier Reef faces "precipitous decline", scientists say
  • Using experimental technology and introducing heat-tolerant corals could help slow the Great Barrier Reef's decline by up to 20 years, a new study suggests
  • One intervention modelled was expanded measures to control the predatory crown-of-thorns starfish
  • Great Barrier Reef
1 / 4

Intervention 'could buy 20 years' for declining Great Barrier Reef

Australia's Great Barrier Reef faces "precipitous decline", scientists say

Using experimental "cloud brightening" technology and introducing heat-tolerant corals could help slow the Great Barrier Reef's climate change-fuelled decline by up to 20 years, Australian scientists said Thursday.

The reef faces "precipitous declines" in coral cover over the next five decades due to "intense pressure" from climate change, a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Royal Society Open Science said.

Climate change is causing marine heatwaves, more intense cyclones and flooding -- all of which are damaging the health of the reef.

"Coral reefs are some of the most climate-vulnerable ecosystems on Earth," lead author Scott Condie told AFP.

"The model projections suggest that coral cover on the Great Barrier Reef could fall below 10 percent within 20 years."

But ambitious human interventions combined with "strong global climate action" could slow the rate of decline, said Condie, a senior research scientist at the government's science agency CSIRO.

The Great Barrier Reef has already suffered three mass coral bleaching events in five years and lost half its corals since 1995 as ocean temperatures have climbed, according to separate research.

Condie and his co-authors modelled the potential impact of interventions such as "cloud brightening", which was first trialled by scientists on the reef last year.

The technology sends salt crystals into the air, making clouds reflect more sunlight to cool waters around the reef.

They also modelled expanded measures to control the predatory crown-of-thorns starfish, which consume the corals and proliferate when bleaching forces bigger fish to leave an area.

"The results suggest that combinations of interventions may delay decline of the Great Barrier Reef by two decades or more," Condie said.

He said there was "clear urgency" to act but acknowledged that the scale of the work required was "much larger than anything that has previously been deployed on coral reefs".

"Any large-scale interventions would require a major financial investment and need to be acceptable to local communities," he added.

The modelling assumes global temperatures will not rise beyond 1.8 degrees Celsius by 2100, which would require governments to follow through on their Paris climate agreement pledges.

Australia's government -- which has resisted calls to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050 -- has downgraded the reef's long-term outlook to "very poor".

Aside from its inestimable natural, scientific and environmental value, the 2,300-kilometre-long (1,400-mile-long) reef was worth an estimated $4 billion a year in tourism revenue for the Australian economy before the coronavirus pandemic.

hr/arb/reb

Recommended Stories

  • Josh Hawley rails at big tech firms but records show he has invested in them

    Missouri senator accuses big tech of posing ‘gravest threat to American liberty’ since Gilded age in new book Josh Hawley’s book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, is published next week by Regnery Publishing. Photograph: Tom Williams/EPA Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri accuses the US’s biggest tech companies of committing the “gravest threat to American liberty since the monopolies of the Gilded age” in his upcoming book. He rails that tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook “have become a techno-oligarchy with overwhelming economic and political power”. Hawley has also invested potentially tens of thousands of dollars in the very companies he denounces, according to public financial disclosure records examined by the Guardian. Hawley’s new book, The Tyranny of Big Tech, is published next week by Regnery Publishing. Simon & Schuster, its original publisher, dropped the book following the Missouri senator’s involvement in the 6 January electoral college vote certifying Joe Biden’s election. In the book Hawley compares today’s tech titans to the “robber baron” industrialists who dominated the US economy in the 19th century, whose monopoly powers were attacked by president Theodore Roosevelt, the subject of a previous Hawley book. “Theodore Roosevelt had balked at the monopolies of his day that had consolidated power and crowded out the common man, but the the robber barons’ power over everyday Americans was nothing compared to was nothing compared to that wielded by Big Tech,” Hawley writes. But according to Senate financial disclosures the senator’s disdain for big tech does not extend to his investment portfolio. Hawley and his wife each have somewhere between $1,000 and $15,000 invested in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF which has holdings in Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook. The disclosures don’t offer exact amounts of holdings, only a range. The Hawleys held considerably more cash in Vanguard funds in 2018, according to his disclosures. The couple held between $50,001 and $100,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, between $50,001 and $100,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF and another $50,001 to $100,000 in Vanguard Value ETF. Hawley is a long-time critic of tech power. Before taking his seat in the Senate in 2019 he was Missouri’s attorney general and opened investigations into Facebook, Google and Uber. It’s not unusual for senators to have mutual funds while serving in Congress or for lawmakers to have investments in individual stocks. But it’s a counterintuitive decision for Hawley. The Missouri senator, educated at Stanford University and Yale Law School, has made fighting “big tech” one of his signature issues. He’s also been mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Hawley is one of a number of young Republican senators who have prioritized rebranding the Republican party as a nemesis of big tech, China and aspiring populist champion of the American working class. Hawley drew criticism for leading the charge of congressional lawmakers in early January seeking to challenge Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections. That push incited a violent riot at the Capitol where Trump supporters broke into Congress. In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson for Hawley said: “The Hawleys don’t own any stock. They have their savings in mutual funds. Some politicians enrich their families by landing them board seats on Ukrainian oil and gas companies and multi-million dollar salaries but the liberal media insists that isn’t newsworthy. But if you’re a Republican, just investing in mutual funds – just like millions of hardworking Americans do – is considered controversial.” The disclosures also show that Hawley is invested in another of his persistent targets: China. Hawley has between $1,000 and $15,000 invested in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, holds stakes in some of China’s biggest companies including Alibaba, Ping An Insurance group and Tencent. According to the New York Times Alibaba’s cloud computing business showed its clients how they could use its software to detect the faces of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities currently being persecuted in the country. Last year Hawley launched an attack on China, claiming “imperialist China seeks to remake the world in its own image, and to bend the global economy to its own will”. “For decades now, China has bent, and abused, and broken the rules of the international economic system to its own benefit,” he said in a Senate speech. “They have stolen our intellectual property and forced our companies to transfer sensitive trade secrets and technology. They have manipulated their currency and cheated time and again on their trade commitments. They have been complicit in the trafficking of persons and relied upon the forced labor of religious minorities,” he said.

  • Spain's Primavera Sound festival to resume in 2022 over two weekends: sources

    Barcelona's Primavera Sound music festival, one of Europe's largest, will resume next year in an expanded version after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources with close knowledge of the festival told Reuters.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping trolls Rudy Giuliani after FBI raid: ‘Wrong apartment’

    Agents removed electronic devices from apartment of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Coronavirus latest news: Roadmap can't be safely accelerated despite vaccine success, says minister

    ‘Incredibly safe for two people to meet freely’ after vaccination Latest findings on vaccine rollout put Government’s lockdown modelling to shame Seven in 10 adults have Covid antibodies as herd immunity moves closer Spain warns it will only welcome UK tourists back if Britain reciprocates Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The roadmap to lifting the lockdown restrictions in the UK cannot be safely accelerated despite the success of the vaccine rollout, a minister has said. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that while one in four adults had two doses, "we have to be careful". He told Sky News: "If the vaccines have 85% efficacy and we vaccinate fully 85% of the adult population, that is still only 72% protection - that is quite a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect, which is why we have to be careful. The good news is we're not seeing any evidence that would lead us to believe we can't meet the next step in May and, ultimately, June 21. "It is much better to be careful and follow the data and collect the data properly, analyse and then make a decision rather than - we all want obviously to get our freedoms back as quickly as possible but let us do this properly and let's do it safely." On whether restrictions could be lifted as per the road map, Mr Zahawi said: "The data is looking good and positive but nevertheless we really have to be careful because what we don't want is mutations, for example, to blindside us and then have another spike." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Father concerned at anti-trans law arrested at hearing for going 30 seconds over his speaking limit

    ‘They don’t want to hear it. They put you in jail,’ says Chris Attig

  • Pfizer CEO says oral Covid drug could be ready by end of year

    At home treatment of Covid-19 could be a ‘game changer’ says Albert Bourla

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for claims Biden plans to brainwash kids by paying for preschool

    Greene blasted for being ‘an insane, bitter meathead that is full-blown Q and seditious’

  • 'America Is On the Move Again.' Joe Biden Delivers His First Major Presidential Speech

    Biden's joint address to Congress focused on his $1.8 trillion proposal to raise taxes on the wealthy

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Biden said he wanted to unite Americans. Then he moved further to the political left.

    Both parties often rely on dividing us to support their own agenda. That is why it is essential for the rest of us to work together.

  • UOP baseball player survives cancer, first Division I player to have liver transplant

    Since he was a toddler, Jackson Vaughan defied massive odds against him. Diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, the 3-year-old underwent chemotherapy and two liver transplants. The Central Valley native is now going against the grain again, becoming the first NCAA Division I baseball player to have undergone a liver transplant. By his coaches' and teammates' accounts, Vaughan is an amazing pitcher.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor

  • Dhaka's sole COVID-19 graveyard sees sharp increase in burials amid new wave

    The only graveyard dedicated to COVID-19 victims in Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka is seeing a substantial increase in burials amid a fresh wave of infections that has forced the country into an extended lockdown. The Dhaka Tribune reported that the graveyard buried 27 coronavirus victims in January, nine in February and 55 in March. Bangladesh on Tuesday recorded 3,031 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths.