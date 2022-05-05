Intervention ordered for Ravenna man involved in standoff at apartment in April 2021

Judge's gavel

A Ravenna man who was involved in a six-hour SWAT standoff at this apartment in April 2021 has been ordered to take part in treatment programs due to substance abuse and mental health issues.

During the man's sentencing hearing in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Monday, Judge Becky Doherty granted a defense request for intervention in lieu of conviction.

The 44-year-old man has also pleaded guilty in a separate drug case. Due to reported mental health issues, the Record-Courier is not naming the man.

Ravenna police said the armed man believed people with automatic weapons were watching him and others were in his South Chestnut Street apartment on April 11, 2021 and he threatened to attack them.

Metro SWAT negotiated for more than six hours, at the end of which the man fired two shots. The SWAT team entered the apartment after gas was released into it and the man was found in an attic crawl space with two handguns in his pockets.

He was taken to UH Portage Medical Center, but no serious injuries were reported, said police.

The man was found during a competency hearing to be at least temporarily incompetent to stand trial in July and Doherty ordered that he undergo inpatient treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare, a state-run psychiatric facility in Sagamore Hills.

He pleaded guilty to fifth-degree felony inducing panic, the only charge in a grand jury indictment, in October and the defense filed its request. The man was released on a personal bond.

According to a judgement entry filed Tuesday, Doherty granted the request due to the man being "substance abuse dependent, alcohol dependent and/or mentally ill." She ordered that the man complete designated treatment programs, will undergo random substance abuse testing and will not consume alcohol and substances of abuse and will attend two sober meetings weekly for one year.

In a separate case, also in the common pleas court, the man pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony attempted aggravated possession of drugs in March. Sentencing is pending an investigation and report by the court's adult probation department. According to court records, the man is facing up to 18 months in prison, a maximum possible fine of $5,000 and a suspension of his driver's license of up to five years, but a request for intervention in lieu of conviction has been filed in that case as well.

According to complaints the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna, the man was found with three bags of meth weighing a total of 10 grams — a little over a third of an ounce — while he was at a service station on West Main Street in Ravenna on Nov. 11.

The complaints allege the man was also found with $471, opioid strips used to treat addiction, a pill identified as Ecstasy, suspected marijuana, hypodermic needles, a digital scale with meth residue, and a marijuana grinder.

In a plea deal, the charge he pleaded to was amended down from third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs in a grand jury indictment. Prosecutors agreed not to prosecute the man on other charges in the indictment, including third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, possession of drugs and receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, both first-degree misdemeanors, and second-degree misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments.

Both third-degree felonies and the receipt of proceeds charge included specification that the man possessed money allegedly related to those offenses.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Intervention ordered for Ravenna man involved in April 2021 standoff