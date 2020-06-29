INTERVIEW: Cybereason CEO on Taking a Military Skillset to Corporations and the Prospect of an IPO

Cybereason CEO and Co-Founder Lior Div

By John Jannarone

For Cybereason CEO and Co-Founder Lior Div, protecting companies from cyberattacks has more to do with offense than defense. He applies a mindset cultivated during his time in the Israeli Defense forces, where he was trained to handle offensive cyber operations, learning skills that can help companies respond quickly to the most threatening attacks – including those from nation states and other hacking groups. In an interview with IPO Edge, Mr. Div also explained Cybereason’s recently-launched mobile product, which is more important than ever as workforces around the world shift to stay-at-home frameworks that could remain in place for an extended time.

Cybereason’s investors include Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corporation, who, among others, have invested more than $350 million in the company and valued it at over $1 billion. The Boston-based company continues to expand organically into new countries, recently making additions across Europe. Looking into the future, Mr. Div said an IPO is certainly on the table as a possibility. The full interview is below:

IPO Edge: Can you tell me about your experience in the military and how you have applied skills you learned there at Cybereason?

Mr. Div: My cyber experience really started in the Israeli Defense Forces. In Israel, every citizen joins the military after high school, and I landed in Unit 8200 where I was trained to handle offensive cyber operations. That operative mindset and approach to cybersecurity was really the foundation for how I approach anything cyber-related, and was the impetus for launching Cybereason. I wanted to bring the same approach applied in a military setting to the corporate setting simply because it was a strategy that worked.

Companies need more than just software to prevent attacks, they need the ability to correlate events and understand the threats inside their network. And that’s what we’ve developed at Cybereason. Our automated platform can consume massive amounts of data from devices across networks and analyze activity between them in real-time, in order to identify even the subtlest of attacks. It is designed to engage with millions of endpoints in any one network for optimal threat hunting. The Cybereason platform delivers a ratio of one analyst to 150,000 endpoints, compared with the industry benchmark of one analyst to 20,000 endpoints, making Cybereason the highest-performing EPP offering on the market today.

Hackers are constantly innovating – once you learn how to defend against one attack, they’ll surely find another. Cybersecurity, then, is quite like a game of cat and mouse. To catch the mouse, the cat has to identify every possible point of escape and secure it before the mouse can escape.

IPO Edge: There are many cybersecurity companies appearing, especially in the last few years. How is Cybereason different in its approach?

Mr. Div: Cybereason’s technology is wholly inspired by my time, and my co-founder’s time, as cyber intelligence operatives in the military. We’re not a cyber defense company, we’re a “stop offensive attacks” company, and there is a big difference. Our offerings are designed to eliminate an attack in its entirety, not just merely one aspect of it. We have an offensive mindset that is reflected in our technology and service offerings, and our understanding of adversaries and their techniques enables us to protect against future occurrences.

Cybereason EDR was the first product on the market to focus on behavioral telemetry rather than recording known-bad behavior or instrumenting third party logs. It captures the most complete, useful data for real-time detection and remediation of malicious operations (Malops) with the least disruption to business. In EPP, or endpoint protection, Cybereason is among the highest true positive detections of malware and at the same time the least false positives. We were also the first to extend this detection to Linux, which now extends the full solution and not just a portion to iOS and Android. Cybereason also enjoys the highest ratios of endpoints-to-analysts at over 150,000 endpoints per analyst in its own and customers’ operation centers, compared to the industry average of 20,000 endpoints per analyst.