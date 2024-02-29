Interview with ex-Republican chair shows threat of armed coup is real in America | Letters

I found the article in the Feb. 18 paper reporting that former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt was scared of what former President Donald Trump’s supporters would do to him or his family if he did not sign paperwork to overturn the election of President Joe Biden utterly chilling (“Fake elector feared Trump fans.”)

This is not some theoretical scenario or television script — this is our current reality.

A card-carrying Republican — a leading local advocate for the Trump agenda — fears for his life if he does not do as Trump’s private militia demands. This is corruption of our government by intimidation at its worst.

So where does that leave the rest of us — those who honestly believe that “thou shalt not kill” and “do unto others,” — who would not and cannot ethically ever possess the means of harming another human being?

We need our Constitutionally defined government, our elected representatives, to act on not just regulating, but removing these weapons of slaughter from the hands of those who would influence public governance by force, not law.

David H.B. Drake, Milwaukee

