Interview with Foghat in Fort Myers
Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev sat down with the members of Foghat ahead of their performance in Fort Myers.
Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev sat down with the members of Foghat ahead of their performance in Fort Myers.
UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell called USADA's Wednesday statement a "complete misrepresentation of what had occurred over the last several months."
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
Knowing what to expect during a medical exam — and what isn't normal — can help protect you from harm.
The European Union announced today it is opening an investigation into X for allegedly spreading illegal content and disinformation, including terrorist and violent content and hate speech. This comes a few days after the EU warned X for failing to take action on illegal content on its platform after Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. This is the first investigation opened under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Dan Titus has some quick-hitting advice to get you ready for your fantasy basketball draft. It's time to prep for the NBA season!
NFL teams will honor the victims of a deadly attack by militant group Hamas.
Warming temperatures are creating new habitats for species that spread deadly viruses like malaria and dengue fever. A combination of simple practical steps and revolutionary scientific techniques can help keep them at bay.
The staple shoe of the aughts is making a big comeback. Here's why podiatrists are less than pleased about the return of ballet flats.
Don't miss out! You still have a few more hours to score big on cookware, bedding, furniture and more.
Score big on favorites from Shark, Apple, KitchenAid, Serta and Lego.
The United States this week dispatched a group of warships, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, to support Israel following the brutal attacks by Hamas militants.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and lazy is the person who owns a Stanley Cup that needs a deep clean.
This photography hack 'changes everything.' The post Woman shares ‘human tripod’ hack to get perfect pictures appeared first on In The Know.
2024 Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV gets official driving range numbers. The base Light trim accounts for the shortest and longest ranges.
Schools across the U.S. are embracing Sandlercore, paying tribute to the beloved actor and comedian by emulating his fashion choices.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
Consumers are still shelling out, tapping into their nostalgia this spooky season.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.