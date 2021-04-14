Interview: Kentucky governor sees useful lessons in pandemic

  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks before the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, Ky., Friday, April 9, 2021. The bill signing comes after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
1 / 3

Racial Injustice Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks before the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Center for African American Heritage in Louisville, Ky., Friday, April 9, 2021. The bill signing comes after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home during a botched police raid. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday there are lessons to be drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic — from a greater sense of shared responsibility to the outsized role social media plays in a crisis.

The first-term Democrat, who intends to run for reelection in 2023 in a state Republicans have dominated in recent years, downplayed questions about the political consequences of restrictions he imposed across many aspects of life in Kentucky to slow the virus’s spread.

Beshear remains popular in Kentucky but is likely to face a tough political battle in Republican-trending Kentucky. Looking ahead to his reelection bid, he said that if his record in fighting the virus generates “negative repercussions" politically then “I’m ready for them.” But he added, “If it comes with positive outcomes, OK. But that’s not why I’m doing it.”

And he's already looking beyond the pandemic that has claimed more than 6,200 lives in Kentucky, a state of more than 4 million.

The state's post-pandemic economy is “set to take off,” Beshear said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. He pointed to recent discussions with business prospects regarding potential billion-dollar-plus projects in Kentucky, noting that there's more interest in “larger projects and expansions than at any point in my lifetime."

Despite the divisions over mask wearing and restrictions on a cross-section of activities, the fight against the coronavirus “has taught us how connected we all are in what we thought was a disconnected world,” Beshear said.

For an activist governor who calls health care a basic human right, Beshear said that shared responsibility could have big consequences for future U.S. policies.

“In a world that sometimes said ‘you need to go out and do the best for just yourself and your family,’ now we know that our decisions have impacts on the people around us,” he said. "In the pandemic ... every choice we made could have a positive or negative impact on the health — or even the life and death — of an individual.

“And now that we have spent a year and a couple months living for each other, and sacrificing for each other, I think we’ve got a chance to be better people coming out of this,” Beshear added.

Beshear — who has faced protests, lawsuits and impeachment petitions over his virus-related executive actions — criticized the role of “out of control” social media platforms in promoting “sensationalism” that in turn grabbed headlines during the pandemic. Those social media sites can make “a small group appear a lot larger than it is,” the governor said.

Beshear has faced steady criticism and occasional protests over his actions. Armed protesters gathered near the governor's home last year and then hanged Beshear in effigy in a tree near the State Capitol. The event was billed as a rally in defense of constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms, but turned into a protest against the governor’s virus restrictions.

Earlier this year, Beshear pointed to a social media video that warned the governor risked being struck down by God unless he rescinded a COVID-19 order from applying to churches. The video showed a gun behind the man.

Beshear faced petitions this year seeking his impeachment. A Republican-led legislative panel recommended that the governor not face removal from office and the matter died after that.

The governor said Wednesday that he separated virus-related decisions from politics, and insisted that “the vast majority” of Kentuckians know his actions were necessary. That includes people who voted against him when he ousted Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in 2019.

"I can’t tell you how many times somebody has come up to me and said, ‘You know, I didn’t vote for you and I don’t apologize for it, but you’ve done a good job and I appreciate it.’ I get more of those every day than we ever see people at a protest,” Beshear said.

In two years, Beshear said he hopes the dominant issues are “how we’re doing then.”

“If in 2023 when I‘m up, if people aren’t thinking about the pandemic any more, then I’ve done my job," he said. "Now whether that’s good or bad politically, again I can live with that. If it’s us defeating this virus this year, which I want to do, if it’s us defeating the virus this summer, which I hope we do, and that means it’s no longer on people’s minds by that point, good for us.”

Recommended Stories

  • KeKe McKinney second former Kentucky player to transfer to UNC Charlotte

    The forward from Knoxville will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Niners.

  • South Texas officials worry about breaches in border levees

    South Texas officials say they are worried about flooding during the hurricane season starting June 1 from breaches in a levee system that remain after border wall construction was halted. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez told Border Report Wednesday that there are at least four breaches in the levee system protecting Hidalgo County's low-lying region from floods during a major storm.

  • 'I've no idea when I'll be told what shifts I have'

    Two-fifths of UK workers in full or part-time employment are given short notice of their work patterns.

  • After fresh Trump attacks, some signs the tide may be turning for McConnell

    Mitch McConnell may have figured out the smartest response to a Trump tantrum: Ignore it and allow increasing exhaustion with the former president to fester among Republicans who believe unity is imperative for climbing back into the congressional majority.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ All-Star Buzzy Cohen to Host ‘Tournament of Champions’ in May

    “Jeopardy!” all-star and 2017 Tournament of Champions winner Buzzy Cohen is set to take to the podium as guest host of the quiz competition show’s upcoming 10-day tournament. This year’s Tournament of Champions will take place from May 17-28, with 15 previous contestants coming back to compete for a $250,000 purse. That prize money will […]

  • Mitch McConnell dodged a question about Trump calling him a 'dumb son of a b----'

    "What I'm concentrating on is the future. What we are confronting here is a totally left-wing administration," McConnell said instead.

  • Former ‘Bachelor’ star reveals he’s gay

    Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood revealed he’s gayin an emotional interview with Robin RobertsUnderwood, who is also a former pro football playersaid that he was forced to confront his true self during lockdownQUOTE: “Obviously this year’s been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives. For me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it.”Roberts asked what gave him the courage to come outUnderwood admitted he had reached a dark place personallyand that facing the truth was the only optionUnderwood said he’s received plenty of love and supportfrom friends and family after coming out

  • New Kentucky COVID-19 cases up 25 percent so far this week. Positivity rate rising.

    The number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appears to be rising again as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 782 new cases Wednesday, along with 24 additional virus-related deaths.

  • Why Canadians are renovating their homes during the pandemic

    More than a year into a pandemic that forced millions to work from home, Canadians with nowhere to go are fixing up their homes. A new poll by ScotiaBank found over half of respondents said they plan to renovate their homes.

  • Rural schools have a teacher shortage. Why don’t people who live there, teach there?

    Rural schools have been having difficulty filling vacancies, a problem that has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Sharp-shooting basketball recruit Brandin Podziemski commits to Illinois

    Podziemski had been linked to Kentucky earlier in his recruitment and included the Wildcats among his five finalists.

  • Is Alibaba's fate a warning to China’s tech giants?

    Alibaba’s run-in with Chinese regulators has made things tense for its other technology giants.

  • "We are talking to China about talking": John Kerry's long road ahead on climate

    Yes, special climate envoy John Kerry's really in China and no, don't look for a huge breakthrough between the world's two largest carbon-emitting nations.Driving the news: The State Department yesterday announced Kerry's visit this week, confirming plans that began emerging Saturday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: State's announcement went far beyond logistics. Their comments and an interview Kerry did in the Wall Street Journal were notable for tough talk and seemingly setting expectations low."We must insist Beijing do more to reduce emissions and help tackle the worldwide climate crisis," a State Department spokesperson said.The spokesperson, citing Kerry's prior talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, said the trip is " intended only to continue these important discussions.""We are talking to China about talking," Kerry told the WSJ. "We need...to have China at the table in order to be able to resolve this challenge.”Why it matters: Kerry's the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China, and the trip comes amid deep divisions on trade, security, human rights and more.The multiday meetings come just ahead of a major White House climate summit April 22-23 (China is invited) aimed at jump-starting more aggressive global efforts to stem emissions.China's greenhouse gas output is by far the world's largest, so efforts to press for stronger steps are key to keeping the Paris climate agreement goals at all viable.The big picture: The New York Times sums it up..."Mr. Kerry’s visit to China underscores the Biden administration’s intent to cooperate with China on shared challenges, including climate, the coronavirus and nuclear proliferation even as the countries are locked in an increasingly fraught political, technological and military competition."What we're watching: That's whether the two nations will offer any new bilateral commitments.A separate WSJ story, citing a source familiar with the talks, said Kerry and Xie will discuss "creating a new formal mechanism for bilateral engagement" and helping developing nations curb emissions. Catch up fast: China last year committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and having its emissions peak before 2030.But how that might actually happen remains quite vague.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 19 great cookie recipes for when you need baking inspiration

    For someone with a sweet tooth who demands instant gratification and gets bored with extended baking projects, there is no better spending-a-day-inside-at-home activity than baking cookies. Most cookies require less than an hour of measuring, mixing, and scooping. The process is simple enough that kids can join in, and you can feel proud of yourself for finding a way to entertain them for 20 minutes or so. Then, after a brief interlude in the oven, which will make your house smell amazing, you get fresh, warm comfort. And, as a bonus, you’ll have extras to nibble on all week long or to share with friends and neighbors.

  • Divine intervention? Tshiebwe cites God’s hand in transfer to Kentucky.

    Late to basketball, transfer seeks to bolster Wildcats’ rebounding next season.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Biden says it's 'time to end America's longest war' as he reveals plans to bring US troops home from Afghanistan

    Biden said he was the fourth president to preside over the Afghanistan conflict, adding: "I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady