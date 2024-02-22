THE INTERVIEW: Rescuers of dog with a box on his head break down what’s next

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Cherish Lombard was joined on the Red Couch Wednesday afternoon by two men who helped remove the box from a dog’s head.

“The dog who captured a ton of attention because of a box stuck on his head for months is now free,” Lombard said. “This morning, animal control officers and volunteers with the City of Mobile Animal Services and Mobile County Animal Shelter teamed up to give the dog back his freedom.”

Shelter volunteer and advocate Martin Miller and City of Mobile Animal Services Director Robert Bryant spoke on the 4 on 5 hours after removing the box from the dog’s head.

“So describe the box, though, to us because as we’re looking at some of this video, we’re wondering, is it a heavy box? Is it a plastic box?” Lombard asked.

“The best way to describe it is the top of a trash can, like a public trash can that you would see out on the street or in a fast food restaurant,” Bryant said. “You know, you walk by, throw your trash in it, and then it closes. It was basically one of those as if the dog were going through the trash somewhere and couldn’t get the box back off his head when he stopped.”

Miller then discussed the moment he pulled the box off the dog’s head.

“There’s been a lot of traction from this,” Miller said. “There’s been a lot of people in the rescue community that have been out trying to catch but not been possible because the box is so big. It wouldn’t fit in a conventional trap. So, we went out there this morning with animal control officers from the city shelter and the county shelter as well….”

“We formed a line,” Miller continued. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. And this dog ran to me, and I didn’t really know what to do at this point, so I grabbed the lead. I had my arm around the tree because it was a big dog, and I just held on for dear life and eventually freed his head.”

However, the dog ran away after getting the box off his head. Animal control officers are still out looking for him.

“Correct,” Bryant said. “But the good news is now he doesn’t have the box on his head. So we were able to set traps, but hopefully, we’ll be able to set him in one of our box traps, catch him in one of our box traps.”

Lombard asked if there was anything the concerned viewers could do to help.

“Yes, I’ll tell you, this dog is one of those special situations,” Bryant said. “You always have one every now and again where nothing you try works. And in this case, we broke out all the stops. We tried chemical capture with a dart gun. We tried to catch him with a net gun on multiple occasions. Finally, what we ended up doing was getting with the City Parks and Rec Traffic Department to bring out a whole bunch of the barricades that we were using for Mardi Gras. And we barricaded the dog into a certain area in the woodline, and it gave us just enough tunnel for Martin here to be able to reach out and grab that box as he was running by.”

“This is amazing,” Lombard said. “And the teamwork you mentioned, what does it take to get volunteers and officers from the city shelter and the county shelter together to make something like this happen?”

“Yeah, well, in our situation, I mean, you think we probably have four different organizations between the vets, the traffic department at Parks and Rec, the county and us, and finding a time where everybody could get out there at once is what the real trick is, so it was a multi-day process,” Bryant said. “We started yesterday, early yesterday morning, putting up the barricades to create the area to contain them in. And we did spend quite a bit of time looking for him afterward. But the best word for that dog is he’s a ninja.”

Once the dog is recaptured, he will be undergo behavior tests and medical evaluations before deciding whether he will be put up for adoption.

