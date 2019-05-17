An Interview With My Wife, Who's Never Seen Star Wars, After I Made Her Watch 'The Phantom Menace'

From Popular Mechanics

On May 19, 1999, Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace was finally released into the world. Expectations for the film were astronomical. After all, this was Star Wars-the most fiercely beloved franchise of them all-and it was the first Star Wars flick in 16 years, a lifetime for diehard fans to project their hopes onto the much-anticipated prequel.

But George Lucas, by most accounts, made a colossal mess out of The Phantom Menace, causing fans to question whether returning to Star Wars was a good idea. Financially, The Phantom Menace wasn’t a disaster-no movie that makes more than a billion bucks at the box office is-but most people, fans and critics alike, considered it a massive disappointment.

The reasons were manifold: The characters were vapid. The pacing was plodding. The plot was puzzling. The aliens were…kind of racist? The Jar Jar was Jar Jar. It took another 16 years for The Force Awakens to get fans excited about Star Wars again.

But 20 years later, does Phantom Menace deserve to remain such a cinematic punchline? I searched out for an impartial judge to decided whether, indeed The Phantom Menace was really that bad. I needed to find that rare unicorn who somehow, after more than 40 years, had never seen a Star Wars movie.

Luckily, I was married to one.

What follows is my conversation with my wife, Lauren, before the film began, a few quotes during specific scenes, and our post-screening discussion in which she determines, once and for all, whether or not The Phantom Menace is actually good.

A Pre-Screening Discussion About Star Wars

Andrew: Before we begin, what do you think Star Wars is about?

Lauren: I think they’re trying to defeat Darth Vader. The plot is that Darth Vader wants to take over some universe. Is it Earth? I don’t know. And the good people in Star Wars need to stop him from doing that. I know Darth Vader has soldiers.

And what are they called?

Space Cadets? They ride around in a spaceship.

What’s that spaceship called?

The Force?

Try to name as many things from the Star Wars universe as you can. The Force is one of them. It isn’t a spaceship.

I know they use laser beams.

Sure. What are those called?

Jedi Swords?

I like that a lot better, actually.

They buzz, right? Aren’t they called Laser Beams?

Take the next 60 seconds to name as many Star Wars characters as you can.

Darth Vader. Princess Leia. Jar Jar Binks. Yoda. The Jedis. Luke … something? What’s that robot? R2D2? Chewbacca. That might be it.

Honestly, that’s better than I thought you were going to do.

Oh wait, the Stormtroopers!

You mean the Space Cadets.

Yeah, them! Now I remember.

Why do you think people have been so obsessed with Star Wars for 40-plus years?

Because it probably reminds them of their childhood. And it has to be somewhat of an interesting story, otherwise people wouldn’t like it.

Can you name any of the episodes besides the one we’re about to watch?

Return of the Jedi. I know that one. And is there one called Lost in Space?

There is not. Do you know anything about The Phantom Menace?

I know there’s Darth Vader and Chewbacca and all the other people I said.

Oh boy.

And Darth Vader is the Menace.

So what do you think this movie is going to be about?

Darth Vader. Maybe they don’t know him yet. Maybe it’s like Tom Riddle in Harry Potter, where they don’t really know he’s going to be Darth Vader.