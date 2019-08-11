Interviewing a candidate on a carnival ride? No problem at the Iowa State Fair

After strolling the Iowa State Fair's Grand Concourse, sampling cheese curds and flipping pork chops, presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar caught up with the Des Moines Register during a round-trip ride on the Sky Glider.

Klobuchar, who touted her bipartisan appeal at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox earlier Saturday, shared some of what she's learned on the campaign trail — and her best piece of fair advice: "Come early."

Here's what else the Minnesota Democrat had to say:

Des Moines Register: I will not ask you to pick a favorite between the Minnesota Fair and the Iowa State Fair. But, can you name something the Iowa State Fair has over the Minnesota State Fair?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "... I think there's a few more trees here. That's nice, so a little more opportunity for shade. And then I also believe you have the corn dog-flavored beer that I'm not certain we have ever had. And the Soapbox. So, I give impromptu speeches on the front porch of my State Fair booth. We just have a little microphone. So I've actually had that feeling before, but not the big Soapbox. And I think that's a cool idea."

U.S. Senator and 2020 democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., delivers a speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on August 10, 2019. More

Register: What is your favorite fair food?

Klobuchar: "Cheese curds."

Register: You're just finishing up a 20-county swing through Iowa. This is your 12th visit here to Iowa (as a presidential candidate). What's the biggest lesson you've learned so far on the campaign trail?

Klobuchar: "That people are more engaged than I can ever believe. Like, I know there's a lot of candidates. I'm well aware of it! But I just can't believe the number of people showing up that are legitimately feeling the burden of history on their shoulders. That this ... is a moment like no other, right? This is a moment like no other. And that means that you've got to seize the moment. And they are actually vetting these candidates, knowing that they have this place in history in Iowa, and I think that's an amazing thing."

