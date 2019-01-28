After interviewing Roger Stone, it didn't surprise me that he turned his indictment into an event

Earlier this month, Roger Stone, a longtime political adviser to President Donald Trump and self-described "dirty trickster," came to the Treasure Coast region in Florida.

It wasn't my first rodeo. During the 2018 election cycle, I went to plenty of campaign rallies and events for candidates on both sides of the aisle.

But Stone was different, as he faced increased scrutiny over his role in the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, and other Democrats have accused Stone of knowing about WikiLeaks receiving hacked emails from the Clinton campaign prior to their release.

Stone has denied the allegations, but political analysts and reporters covering him expected him to be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller within the coming weeks.

Read more commentary:

Stone indictment: Serious Russia investigation charges hint Mueller has more coming

Roger Stone indictment isn't good news for those seeking Trump impeachment

Roger Stone 2017 flashback: Russian collusion? It’s a delusion

The event initially felt exactly the same as others, with many of the same faces I've seen at Republican events across the Treasure Coast. Women in red and men in suits chatted and sipped drinks, then ate a catered dinner.

Nothing seemed out of the norm until Stone walked in.

Stone is known for creating stunts

Republican events on the Treasure Coast often remain quiet. Stone isn't like typical figures who speak at events. He curses like a sailor. He makes outlandish, outrageous remarks, many far from the truth. He often says he's "politically correct," and is best known for creating stunts to destroy political opponents.

I was familiar with his work long before I became a reporter, reading about his work lobbying for dictators and controversial corporate clients years before. I learned about the "Brooks Brother Riot" in Miami during the 2000 recount when I was just a kid.

FBI arrests Roger Stone, former advisor of President Trump More

I've covered some of his longtime allies, from controversial dark money ads and protests during the recounts in Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida last year. Friends also had interviewed him in the past, including one who stood at an event as Stone stripped off his shirt to show off a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back in the middle of an interview.

But conservative events on the Treasure Coast aren't typically the raucous, riotous events Stone thrives in. They're quiet, subdued dinners, cocktail parties and fundraisers.

That's why I was surprised to see Stone walk up to the lectern wearing a subdued suit, unlike one of his trademark flashy outfits. He blamed his quiet tone on a bout of laryngitis.

Bashing Mueller

Almost immediately, he began bashing the special counsel and his inquiry. He made a vulgar joke about the tattoo on his back. He mocked former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's suits, joking that he looked like a character from Goodfellas. He suggested Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was planning to run for president in 2020, despite no evidence proving so. He praised marijuana legalization in front of a crowd of people skeptical of drug legalization.

He shocked some in the crowd, who quietly squirmed in their seats. Others, Republicans who I later learned traveled from South Florida to see Stone speak, chuckled.

Following his speech, Stone signed books he had written. He hawked signed rocks, likely purchased at a home-improvement store, calling them "Roger" stones, with proceeds going toward his legal defense fund.

I heard one woman mutter, "That was something," to her husband as they left Grand Harbor Golf and Beach Club.

Stone was smiling, laughing and cracking jokes. He posed for photos with those who attended with VIP packages.