Intesa Sanpaolo shares rise after ECB's green light to buyback plan

FILE PHOTO: New Intesa Sanpaolo skyscraper, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, is seen in Turin
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) -Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo rose on Monday after Italy's biggest bank said late on Friday it had received supervisory clearance from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy back its own shares for up to 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion).

By 0845 GMT, shares in Intesa were up 3.2%, among the top gainers in Italy's blue-chip basket.

Kepler Cheuvreux said the ECB's green light on the buyback's full amount was positive because it meant the ECB considered a 100 basis point hit on the bank's capital ratios "manageable".

Intesa said on Friday it would immediately carry out half of the proposed share buyback and take a decision on the remaining 1.7 billion euros by the time it publishes full-year results in February 2023.

The bank has until May 2023 to complete the share purchase.

($1 = 0.9461 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Giulia Segreti and Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • The 8 Best Bargains in the Stock Market Now

    Shares of home builders and steel makers sell for two to four times earnings. There are plenty of bargains in both groups.

  • Dubai’s Tecom Draws $9.6 Billion in Orders for $454 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowDubai business park operator Tecom Group drew orders worth $9.63

  • UK Investigates Wise CEO Kaarmann After Tax Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Wise Plc shares dropped after it said the Financial Conduct Authority has commenced an investigation into Chief Executive Officer Kristo Kaarmann almost a year after he was fined by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default

  • Tencent Backer Prosus to Cut $134 Billion Stake to Fund Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV is planning to sell more of its $134 billion stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. to finance a buyback program, reversing a pledge to hold onto the full shareholding.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7

  • G-7 Latest: Oil Cap Discussion as Zelenskiy to Address Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders will discuss the viability of an oil cap on Russia as discussions yet again focus on Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy due to join the summit by video link from Kyiv.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes fo

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Smith & Wesson stock soars as Supreme Court ruling boosts ‘pretty big’ part of gun maker’s business

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. rallied again Friday, as better-than-expected earnings and a dividend hike followed a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to strike down a New York gun-control provision.

  • As professor was 'fired for being queer,' Anderson University defends 'traditional view'

    Supporters of former Anderson University professor Miranda Barnett gathered Sunday to demand change in the school's treatment of LGBTQ+ people.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Pledges Air-Defense System, Russia in Default

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden is set to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine. The news came as Group of Seven leaders are meeting in the Bavarian Alps and will talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First

  • CBS, Fox contracts with NFL will prevent “significant reduction” in price of Sunday Ticket

    Many are excited about the inevitability of NFL Sunday Ticket landing with a new provider for various reasons, from the possibility of improved customer service over DirecTV’s current “please hold” approach to the potential for expanded functionality and more options for viewing out-of-market games. One important change won’t be made. It won’t get a whole [more]

  • Lizzo Pledges $1M From Tour Profits To Defend Abortion Rights

    Yesterday we all bore witness as 50 years of reproductive rights were reversed by the Supreme Court. And while many of us feel devastated, afraid, and angry, we aren’t letting it immobilize us, and our favorite celebrities are joining the fight. Lizzo for one is taking immediate action. On Friday evening, the singer tweeted that she pledged $500,000 to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) from the profits of her upcoming Special tour.

  • How Much Was Ray Liotta Worth Upon His Passing at Age 67?

    American actor and producer Ray Liotta has died. He was 67 years old. Although known for memorable roles in "Field of Dreams" and "Something Wild," he will be best remembered as Henry Hill, an...

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Needs Another Dip in Yields to Extend Rally

    The index surged on Friday as investors reduced their expectations on Federal Reserve rate hikes amid indications of a slowdown in economic growth.

  • French energy giants urge reduction of fuel and electricity use now

    Leaders of three French energy companies called on the French public Sunday to immediately reduce consumption of fuel, oil, electricity and gas amid shortages and soaring prices due to Russia’s supply cuts and the war in Ukraine.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Temporary Respite From Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s most prominent bears sees the current rally in US stocks extending -- prior to the selloff recommencing.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowMorgan Stanley strategists l

  • Volatile rouble pares intraday losses as Russia slips into default zone

    The rouble pared early losses in volatile Moscow trade on Monday as Russia looked set for its first sovereign default in decades after a payment deadline expired before some bondholders had received overdue interest. The 30-day grace period on $100 million interest payments due on May 27 expired on Sunday. The Kremlin says there are no grounds for Russia to default but that sanctions have hampered its ability to send money to bondholders, accusing the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cisco Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These rapidly growing companies are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the 2 ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market hasn't been a happy hunting ground for investors in 2022, but investors willing to look past the volatility could make a fortune if they buy and hold solid companies for a long time. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are three high-flying companies that have made investors significantly richer over the years. Let's look at the reasons why investors looking to retire as millionaires after a decade should consider investing $50,000 in these three names.