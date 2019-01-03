InTest (INTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, inTest (INTT) closed at $7.18, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.48% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 14, 2019. On that day, INTT is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.41 million, down 4.99% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INTT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% higher within the past month. INTT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, INTT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.08.

We can also see that INTT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



