InTest (INTT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, inTest (INTT) closed at $6.94, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.28%.

INTT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect INTT to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.41 million, down 4.99% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, INTT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.47.

Meanwhile, INTT's PEG ratio is currently 0.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Measuring Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

