InTest (INTT) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

inTest (INTT) closed at $5.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

INTT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 14, 2019. In that report, analysts expect INTT to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.94%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for INTT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTT is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note INTT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.79, which means INTT is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that INTT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Measuring Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

