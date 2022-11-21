InTiCa Systems' (ETR:IS7) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating InTiCa Systems (ETR:IS7), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for InTiCa Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = €1.1m ÷ (€64m - €26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, InTiCa Systems has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 8.4%.

In the above chart we have measured InTiCa Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering InTiCa Systems here for free.

So How Is InTiCa Systems' ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at InTiCa Systems. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 2.9% and the business has deployed 28% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On InTiCa Systems' ROCE

In summary, InTiCa Systems has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 16% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

InTiCa Systems does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

