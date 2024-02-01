Intimate partner violence claimed 39 lives in Minnesota last year, most on record

Thirty-nine people died in situations of intimate partner violence in the state last year, the most in more than three decades of tracking such cases, Violence Free Minnesota said Thursday.

There wasn’t a ready explanation for the increase. The cases varied from women and men allegedly killed by a current or former romantic partner, to people who died as bystanders to domestic violence, to homicides that happened during sex work or a sexual act.

“At the same time as violent crime is dropping in Minnesota and around the country … this is the highest rates that we’ve had,” said Guadalupe Lopez, Violence Free Minnesota’s executive director.

She said it demonstrates how pervasive domestic violence is “and how it continues to be an issue affecting every community, across our state and our nation.”

The previous high was 37 homicides in 2013. The numbers fluctuate by year and, in the decade between 2013 and 2022, Minnesota averaged 26 victims of intimate partner violence annually, according to Violence Free Minnesota data.

Violence Free Minnesota has more than 90 member programs across the state, in every county. Lopez stressed the importance of community-based advocacy programs in helping people trying to escape violence, but she said employees are overworked.

“It takes a special kind of bravery, and a special kind of heart to do that work,” Lopez said.

Domestic violence help

Help is available 24/7 through the Day One hotline by calling 866-223-1111 or texting 612-399-9995.

