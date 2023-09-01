‘It’s intolerable’: Mom of 13-year-old murder victim decries recent violence

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was murdered in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood earlier this year is decrying the recent violence in the city.

Tyler Lawrence was shot multiple times near Fremont and Babson Streets near his grandparent’s house just before noon on January 29th.

Csean Skerritt, 34, was later charged with first-degree murder after being arrested on fentanyl-related drug distribution charges.

Remy Lawrence told Boston 25 News that the senseless shootings and other violent acts unfolding in Boston over the last few weeks have reignited her anger.

“It’s inexplicable. It’s intolerable,” she said. “I would like to see more people take an adamant stance.”

Lawrence said she still lives with the pain every day of losing her son, who would have been entering the 8th grade this fall.

“I have work to do not only for Tyler but also for other children in the community who deserve to walk to the store and go play ball,” she added.

Boston activists and clergy members addressed the recent violence during a news conference in Boston’s South End on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting that wounded eight people near Saturday’s Caribbean Carnival Parade remained a point of concern.

“We call on the Mayor and Police Commissioner to lend all resources available to address the issue of disproportionate violence in certain parts of the city,” said Rev. Kevin Peterson with the New Democracy Coalition.

The New Democracy Coalition released data pertaining to the violence that’s occurred in what’s known as Boston’s “Murder Triangle”.

That area includes Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park and the South End.

The group said it’s gathered that information from media reports and confirmed the statistics through police records.

According to the New Democracy Coalition:

-93 percent of the city’s murders from August 2022 to 2023 happened within “Murder Triangle”

-Of the 189 shootings that occurred from August 2022 to 2023, 179 happened within “Murder Triangle”

-Of the 46 murders in Boston from August 2022 to 2023, 39 happened within “Murder Triangle”

“Those numbers are what they are and they are above all unacceptable,” said Edwin Sumpter with the New Democracy Coalition.

Community, faith-based and civic leaders held a closed-door meeting later Thursday night to discuss solutions within the community.

That meeting was held at the Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club at 15 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

“I think our young folks are reaching out. I think it’s a cry for help and support,” said Robert Lewis Jr., Boston’s Nicholas President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club.

Lewis helped to unite different organizations following Sunday’s massive disturbances involving hundreds of juveniles and the mass shooting near the Caribbean Carnival Parade the previous day.

The shots were fired just steps from the Boys & Girls Club location, and one of the bullets shattered one of their van windows.

“Our kids would have been entering our facilities two hours later,” he said. “What we can’t do is close our eyes and act like it didn’t happen.”

Lewis said the responsibility shouldn’t fall on one organization but rather should involve collectively coming together to galvanize the community.

He believes getting more outreach workers out into affected neighborhoods is a crucial component.

