Intoxicated 81-year-old woman kicks officer ‘full force’ in groin, Florida cops say

An 81-year-old woman is accused of kicking a male police officer “full force in the groin” while she was being arrested at a Florida restaurant, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The woman also threatened to kill the arresting officer, once she was free of her handcuffs, police said in a news release.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when police were alerted to a “disturbance in progress” at Fathoms Restaurant & Bar in Cape Coral, about 130 miles south of Tampa.

“The (caller) stated that a female ... was being combative with restaurant employees and was trying to punch them,” police said.

“Responding officers arrived on the scene and made contact with (the woman), who was visibly intoxicated. ... In an intoxicated rage, (she) grabbed one of the officers by the back of the neck (and) began slapping the officers’ hands as she was being escorted to a quieter place at the establishment.”

The dispute escalated — including screamed profanities — when officers asked the woman for her name and identification, officials said.

“While being placed in handcuffs, she began kicking officers, striking one with full force in the groin area,” police said. “En route to the (Lee County) jail, (she) claimed that she would ‘kill’ the arresting officer once she was out of handcuff(s).”

The woman, who lives near the restaurant, has been charged with disorderly conduct, three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer and intimidation in the form of threatening death or seriously body harm to a law enforcement officer, officials said.

Investigators say the arresting officer did not require medical treatment.

