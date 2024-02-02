An 'intoxicated' airline passenger was restrained by 6 people after being aggressive toward his companion and the crew on a Transatlantic flight

A JetBlue Airbus A321neo. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A transatlantic JetBlue flight descended into chaos as six people restrained a passenger.

The airline said the man was "acting erratically and aggressively" and appeared intoxicated.

The A321neo landed on time in New York, where law enforcement took over the situation.

A JetBlue passenger caused chaos on board after he had to be restrained by six people, a video posted online shows.

In a statement shared with NBC News, the airline said the passenger "began acting erratically and aggressively toward his travel companion and members of the inflight crew."

JetBlue added that its crew found an "open bottle of liquor the customer brought on board and indications of intoxication."

The video shows several people trying to subdue the man in the aisle of the Airbus A321neo flying from London to New York on Tuesday.

"Take him down," one of them says, while another person can be heard crying.

The aviation news site Paddle Your Own Kanoo reported that the unruly passenger was subdued by four off-duty prison guards and two flight attendants.

The man was placed in restraints for the rest of the flight, per PYOK.

In a statement shared with Business Insider, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it received a report of a disturbance on the flight — but it didn't arrest anyone.

"For everyone's safety, the customer was restrained with the assistance of other customers who were witnessing this threatening behavior." JetBlue's statement said, per NBC.

"The flight landed safely at New York's JFK Airport where it was met by law enforcement who took over the situation. We appreciate our customers' assistance and understanding during this incident and apologize for the experience," it added.

