Intoxicated driver sentenced to 7 years for killing Louisiana man in Fort Worth wreck

An Arlington woman was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison for being drunk when she crashed her vehicle in Fort Worth in May 2020, killing a Louisiana man.

Laura Dominguez, 33, received the sentence on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Dominguez was booked into the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Wednesday after she was sentenced.

The fatal crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. on May 2, 2020, in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Fort Worth.

Dominguez was arrested shortly after the accident, but she was later released on bond.

Killed in the crash was 61-year-old Murray Francis Craddock of Starks, Louisiana, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Craddock died at 3:20 a.m. on May 2, 2020, at an Arlington hospital.

Craddock and another man were in a vehicle struck by Dominguez, according to a Fort Worth police incident report.

Fort Worth police did not provide any additional details on the fatal crash.