Intoxicated driver struck, killed 6-year-old crossing Grand Prairie street, police say

An intoxicated man driving a sport utility vehicle on Saturday night struck and killed a 6-year-old boy crossing a Grand Prairie street, police said.

The child was hit about 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Regency Drive, Grand Prairie police said. The boy was struck by a Chevrolet SUV as he crossed from a residential area to a parking lot.

The child, whose name the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released Sunday, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said they arrested the driver, Herschel Pearson, 35, on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter.