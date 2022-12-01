Intoxicated driving arrests and crashes up in Portsmouth: Why and what police say about it

PORTSMOUTH — The city's Police Department will increase its patrol presence this holiday season due to a significant uptick in driving while intoxicated-related arrests and accidents this year, according to Chief Mark Newport.

Data compiled by city police show 76 DWI-related arrests as of Nov. 29, close to the total in 2021.

Last year, according to Newport, there were 79 total DWI arrests made by Portsmouth police, which was a signficiant spike from the 48 DWI arrests in 2020 and the 58 intoxicated driving arrests made in 2019.

Newport told the Portsmouth Police Commission at its meeting Tuesday night accidents stemming from intoxicated drivers are also on the rise this year compared to the past. In 2022, there have been 23 crashes so far, one more than last year’s number. Newport said that in 2020, there were 13 DWI-related crashes, compared to 14 in 2019.

“We’re just asking for the community’s help and support,” he said. “Just try to be responsible. If you’ve had too much to drink, please do not drive.”

Among the 76 people arrested for driving while intoxicated this year, 48 were men and 28 were women. The average age is 37 years old, Newport said.

Out of those arrested who took blood alcohol concentration tests, the average concentration is .14. The state’s legal limit is .08.

The chief said the problem extends beyond Portsmouth, as state police are arresting drivers traveling at excessive speeds and later determining they had been drinking.

“We’ve had some significant increases,” Newport said. “We’re just trying to emphasize even more now, this is a forum for us to please ask (for people) to be responsible (when) driving. If you’re going to have some alcohol, find alternative methods of getting home, whether it be a designated driver or a taxi, Uber or Lyft or some other form of transportation.”

What's the reason for increase in DWI arrests?

City Police Commission chairperson Stefany Shaheen also urged people to arrange different means of transportation when drinking, saying the decision to get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol is one that can cost lives.

The increase in intoxicated driving accidents and arrests, she added, is not due to a lack of enforcement from the department in years past.

“We know the problem of mental health is at a tipping point and people are suffering and they're struggling,” Shaheen said. “Alcohol is often used as an antidote, and it’s causing a lack of public safety. We’ve got to do everything we can to raise awareness.”

Portsmouth police Deputy Chief Michael Maloney reported there were 735 traffic stops by city police in October, resulting in 692 warnings to drivers.

Calling it a “marked increase from years past,” he said there were 15 driving while intoxicated arrests in October alone.

Police responded to 67 car crashes in October, Maloney added. The primary reason for motor vehicle stops in the city during the month were speed-related, trailed by stops for inspection and stop sign violations, unregistered motor vehicles and disobeying traffic control devices.

