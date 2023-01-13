Intoxicated Georgia man screaming, ‘Chipper!’ irks neighbors in middle of night, cops say

It was after 3 a.m. when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy answered a “disturbance” call about a young man said to be “screaming around the neighborhood and disturbing everyone.”

The Dec. 11 incident happened in an area south of Pate Road on the east side of Bolingbroke, not far from Interstate 75.

The sheriff’s deputy later noted in a report that “the offender,” 23, was “screaming ‘Chipper’ which was his dog’s name” — a likely homage to retired Atlanta Braves’ star Chipper Jones.

The man, who reportedly smelled of alcohol, was told to hush. He “admitted to drinking and that he lost his dog and was trying to find it,” the report went on.

He was told to go inside and “be quiet.” But soon neighbors reported more yelling. The deputy returned and heard more hollering: “Chipper! Chipper!”

The man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge. It was unclear whether he found the dog.

Dispatches: On Dec. 31, Monroe deputies received a call from a woman on Big Buck Trail reporting that her neighbor’s dogs had leaped over her fence and killed four of her chickens. The woman said she chased the dogs and shot one, wounding it. . . . In mid-December, an administrator at Mary Persons High School in Forsyth reported that a freshman “had forged multiple doctor’s excuses to cover his absences.” . . . According to a Bibb County arrest warrant, a 32-year-old woman who had been banned from “all businesses” on Gray Highway was allegedly seen at the Krystal there Dec. 28 “completely bottomless and … flashing the employees and customers.”