Intoxicated Irvine man claims to be president

Mar. 12—An Irvine man was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Office for menacing and other charges.

Joshua Riddell, Irvine, was arrested on Mar. 8 and charged with menacing, public intoxication on a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a gas station due to Riddell allegedly causing a disturbance. According to an arrest citation, the deputy arrived on the scene to find Riddell waving his arms in the air and screaming by the gas pumps.

According to the citation, Riddell ran up to the deputy with his clenched fist and screaming "I will take care of you!" In response, the deputy pulled out a taser and pointed it at Riddell and telling him to back off. Upon seeing the taser, Riddell stopped.

The deputy holstered the taser and asked for the suspect's name. Riddell allegedly responded, he was in fact, President Joe Biden. When the deputy went in to detain him, Riddell allegedly began backing up.

Text in the citation said, at this moment, an off duty paramedic came up behind Riddell and put in him a bear hug so the deputy could handcuff him. Another deputy on the scene revealed the man was not President Biden, but Joshua Riddell.

When the arresting deputy attempted to talk to Riddell, he allegedly continued on with claims to be the President of the United States or that he was President of the Hell's Angels and that he owned the world.

According to the arrest citations, Riddell could not sit still. His eyes were allegedly bloodshot with pinpoint pupils. Store clerks at the gas station said Riddell was cursing at customers and causing a disturbance.

The gas station requested Riddell be criminally trespassed from the premises.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.