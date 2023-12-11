Intoxicated man arrested after allegedly chasing 13-year-old Idaho girl home

Caldwell police said they arrested a man after he chased a girl to her home “like a wild animal.”

A 13-year-old called 911 at 2:14 p.m. Sunday to report a man had “threatened to get her’” and chased her out of a nearby park to her home in the 7100 block of Noah Drive in Caldwell, the Caldwell Police Department said in a news release.

While on the phone with dispatch, the man, whom the victim did not know, appeared at her apartment and began “cursing and pounding on the wall of her home,” according to the girl’s police statement.

Upon reaching the scene, officers detained the 30-year-old suspect, whom they found lying on the ground, appearing “to be under the influence of some type of drug,” police said. The suspect “became very hostile” toward officers, kicked, spat on and cursed at them, according to the agency.

Police said no officers were injured, but they called paramedics because of the suspect’s “presumed level of intoxication,” and he was transported to a local hospital.

After being cleared there, police said they would book him into the Canyon County Jail on charges of battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, being under the influence in public, and resisting and obstructing justice.

“This man chose to ingest narcotics, which ultimately led to him chasing a young girl like a wild animal while she was just out enjoying a nice Sunday afternoon at a park near her home,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “Sorry, sir, our community members are not your prey, and you are not in the wild.”