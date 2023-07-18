Intoxicated man faces felony burglary charges in Painesville Township

Jul. 18—An intoxicated male was arrested and charged with felony burglary after being found in the area of Fairgrounds Road in Painesville Township with a set of bolt cutters.

According to a post on the Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 14, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint in the area of Fairgrounds Road in Painesville Township. An anonymous neighbor reported a man sitting in the grass holding a set of bolt cutters.

Upon arriving and speaking with the man, it was obvious that he was too intoxicated to take care of himself and was openly drinking an alcoholic beverage, according to the post.

Deputies placed the man under arrest for disorderly conduct — public intoxication. While searching the male, items belonging to a Concord Township couple were discovered. A trip to the couple's home and a few interviews later the suspicious male was booked into the Lake County Jail for felony burglary charges.

The suspect, who is a resident of the Columbus area, admitted he was trying to get back to Columbus but drank too much and couldn't find his way to the bus station, according to the post.