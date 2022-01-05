Intoxicated man leaves 1-year-old child in running vehicle for over an hour

Jan. 5—An East Bernstadt man was arrested after he created a disturbance in a northern Laurel business on Tuesday and left his baby in a running vehicle outside the business.

The call came around 4 p.m. from the business located four miles north of London of an out-of-control man inside the business. The man, 28-year-old Charles William Chamberlain Jr. of Chapel Road, was allegedly dancing, yelling, screaming and causing a disturbance at the business. When Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Messer arrived at the scene, he located Chamberlain and determined that he was under the influence.

As Chamberlain was being placed under arrest, he disclosed that his 1-year-old daughter was left alone inside a vehicle. The child was found in the backseat of the vehicle, strapped in a car seat, but with the keys in the ignition and the motor running. The investigation then revealed that the child had been left inside the running vehicle for over an hour.

The Department of Social Services was notified and came to assist with placing the baby with family while Chamberlain was taken to jail on charges of public intoxication controlled substances and endangering the welfare of a minor. Jail records indicate that his bond is set at $2,500 and he has a court date of Feb. 15.