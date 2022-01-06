Intoxicated man pulled over after driving with BBQ pit ablaze in truck, Texas cops say

A Texas man accused of driving while intoxicated with a flaming barbecue pit in the bed of his pickup truck was arrested, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call of a truck on fire on Jan. 5 in Humble, according to a news release from Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.

They found a 40-year-old man driving a truck with a lit barbecue pit in the back of his truck. The pit had created a “large fire,” the release said.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and the driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, the news release said.

Humble is about 22 miles north of Houston.

