Intoxicated man pushed 7-year-old into pool, Oklahoma cops say. They couldn’t swim

An intoxicated man pushed several children into an apartment pool, including a 7-year-old kid who couldn’t swim, authorities in Oklahoma said.

A 15-year-old boy called 911 on Saturday, July 22, and reported that he had just rescued a drowning child who was pushed into the deep end, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department. He added that an intoxicated man had pushed the child in and assaulted other kids at the pool.

When officers arrived, a group of adults and kids identified the suspect to police.

A parent reported that she saw the man push her 7-year-old who can’t swim into the pool, police said. The kid was then rescued by other children.

Two other parents told police that the man also pushed their kids into the pool, according to the July 27 news release. One of the kids showed officers “a long scratch” he received during the assault.

“Officers also found several beer bottles that witnesses said (the suspect) hid before they arrived,” police said.

The man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and three counts of assault and battery on a minor after former conviction of a felon.

