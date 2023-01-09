‘Intoxicated’ man throws beer on 5-month-old, leading to assault charge, Florida cops say

An “intoxicated” man is accused of using beer as a weapon, when his cup of brew was tossed squarely on a 5-month-old in Florida, according to the Naples Police Department.

Investigators did not report the child suffered injuries from the flying cup.

It happened Monday, Jan. 2, among the shops on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue South in Naples, police said in a news release. Naples if a Gulf Coast town, about 165 miles south of Tampa.

“A victim reported her family was on the sidewalk ... when an intoxicated male subject intentionally threw his open cup of beer,” the police department said.

“The open cup of beer ultimately struck a 5-month-old child.”

The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived, but was later identified as a 58-year-old Naples man, officials said.

He was “apprehended” Jan. 6, taken to the Collier County jail and charged with misdemeanor simple battery, officials said. The suspect has been released on bond, records show.

The identities of the family members were not released.

