‘Intoxicated’ Mercedes-Benz driver hit 3 pedestrians, drove from scene, NC police say

Police in High Point arrested a 63-year-old man from Huntersville who officers say was intoxicated when he hit three pedestrians and drove away late Wednesday.

The pedestrians were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem with injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to a High Point Police Department news release Thursday.

One pedestrian remains hospitalized Thursday with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. The other two were treated and released.

Victor Charles Brooks is charged with driving while impaired, felony hit and run and possession of a fraudulent identification.

Brooks, driving a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, hit the pedestrians at the intersection of East Springfield Road and Bellemeade Street just after 10 p.m., police said.

About 2:15 a.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver elsewhere in the city, High Point police said. The caller gave a description of the car that matched the one suspected of hitting the pedestrians, police said.

Brooks was in the High Point Jail Thursday on a $25,000 bail, police said.